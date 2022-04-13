

Please can anyone help? Our fiber has recently been upgraded to 10G or a new a fibre 4000 plan with myrepublic. I know they the

reputation they have, but we just haven't changed yet... anyways... I have a tplink Archer ax11000 router and some say I can connect using that and some say I can't. I have tried rebooting, restarting, resetting the router countless times and in the setup, I always get the same answer, that I am not connected to the internet.



The line is active and we are able to get internet straight from the ONT to one device, are the other ports are for show?



As you can tell, i have minimal tech experience, but am usually able to setup the modem/router...



Please, am I doing something wrong? does this router work at all for 10g? should I buy another one?



Thank you so much



afrustratedmum