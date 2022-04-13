Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tp-Link Archer Ax11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router won't connect to Huawei HN8250T ONT for 10g Hyperfibre
Please can anyone help? Our fiber has recently been upgraded to 10G or a new a fibre 4000 plan with myrepublic. I know they the
reputation they have, but we just haven't changed yet... anyways... I have a tplink Archer ax11000 router and some say I can connect using that and some say I can't. I have tried rebooting, restarting, resetting the router countless times and in the setup, I always get the same answer, that I am not connected to the internet.

The line is active and we are able to get internet straight from the ONT to one device, are the other ports are for show?

As you can tell, i have minimal tech experience, but am usually able to setup the modem/router...

Please, am I doing something wrong? does this router work at all for 10g? should I buy another one?

Thank you so much

afrustratedmum

Is the ONT in router or bridge mode??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

I'm not 100% sure, but by plugging an ethernet cord into the first port, which is the 10glan port, we can plug this straight into the tv or game console

Is the device assigned a private IP address, a public address or possibly a CG-NAT address??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 


I'm sorry, I don't know, but how can I find that out please?

