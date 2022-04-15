Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Edgerouter X IP in dashboard doesn't match external IP, ddns broken
PerfectV

28 posts

Geek


#295695 15-Apr-2022 15:22
I switched from Stuff Fibre to Contact Broadband yesterday. Switch over fine, no need to reconfig my router (Edgerouter X with v2.0.9-hotfix 2 installed which I believe is the latest). However, my FreeDNS/Afraid ddns stopped working. When trying to sort it out I found that my the IP displayed in my router config is different to my public/external IP that FreeDNS is picking up (which is that same displayed if I google what's my ip).

 

 

 

CLI command show dns dynamic status fails with a blank IP if I leave FreeDNS with the automatically detected IP, if I manually change it to the one displayed in the EdgeOS dashboard status check passes. Using nzb360 on my phone to test I've found that neither are accessible from outside of my home network, weirdly though hairpin NAT seems to let me hit the DDNS address from inside my network no matter what setting is used.

 

 

 

I'm at a loss of how to resolve this. I've never seen the IP in the dashboard be different to the one getting detected externally and the Free DNS ddns has worked flawlessly for years with multiple ISPs.

Zal

Zal
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2902721 15-Apr-2022 15:36
Is your IP set within the config somewhere? Sounds like the router is using the old IP address saved within the configuration.

 

Next step would be to throw a cheap router in and see what IP it comes up with.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10991 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902722 15-Apr-2022 15:36
Contact use CG-NAT and also expect you to use their router. It is a very, very basic broadband service.

 

You won't be able to port forward nor do they provide public IP addresses.




cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902725 15-Apr-2022 16:00
Hi as per above, your router will be seeing a CG-NAT address, which will be in the range 100.64.0.0-100.127.255.255 but ddns will report a public address sitting on the outside of the CG-NAT router.

 

Contact only provide CG-NAT I can see no where on their web site as to how to get a public IP, so I presume its not an option, as mentioned if you want to port forward anything into your network, you cannot.

 

Cyril



PerfectV

28 posts

Geek


  #2902731 15-Apr-2022 16:45
thanks for the answers. No term with Contact so can scuttle off to a different provider if I can't get a static IP, which I think will give me a public IP?

 

In the meantime have managed to setup Plex to be accessible via ngrok. Have found a little mod that says it'll get ddns working from behind CG-NAT so will give that a shot to see what I can work out.

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902733 15-Apr-2022 17:18
Hi a public IP is probably all you need, again I don't think it's offered by Contact. A static IP is public and does not change, if it's not static but public then a ddns service will track it for you.

So can you confirm your router is showing an address in the above noted range.

Cyril

PerfectV

28 posts

Geek


  #2902737 15-Apr-2022 17:59
IP in router is in one of the about 100.x ranges, can confirm

Zal

Zal
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2902751 15-Apr-2022 18:59
michaelmurfy:

 

Contact use CG-NAT and also expect you to use their router. It is a very, very basic broadband service.

 

You won't be able to port forward nor do they provide public IP addresses.

 

 

 

 

Out of interest, how did you know this?



prat33k
114 posts

Master Geek


  #2902836 15-Apr-2022 23:56
Zal:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

Contact use CG-NAT and also expect you to use their router. It is a very, very basic broadband service.

 

You won't be able to port forward nor do they provide public IP addresses.

 

 

 

 

Out of interest, how did you know this?

 

 

 

 

I believe it's just public knowledge as also has been discussed multiple times on this forum from people using contact energy broadband.

