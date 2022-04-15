I switched from Stuff Fibre to Contact Broadband yesterday. Switch over fine, no need to reconfig my router (Edgerouter X with v2.0.9-hotfix 2 installed which I believe is the latest). However, my FreeDNS/Afraid ddns stopped working. When trying to sort it out I found that my the IP displayed in my router config is different to my public/external IP that FreeDNS is picking up (which is that same displayed if I google what's my ip).

CLI command show dns dynamic status fails with a blank IP if I leave FreeDNS with the automatically detected IP, if I manually change it to the one displayed in the EdgeOS dashboard status check passes. Using nzb360 on my phone to test I've found that neither are accessible from outside of my home network, weirdly though hairpin NAT seems to let me hit the DDNS address from inside my network no matter what setting is used.

I'm at a loss of how to resolve this. I've never seen the IP in the dashboard be different to the one getting detected externally and the Free DNS ddns has worked flawlessly for years with multiple ISPs.