I've set up a couple of Tplink Mesh in the past 6 months and they have been pretty straightforward. 


A client has fibre in her bach which is an odd configuration. 


 


It's a 2 Story House that needs an AP up and downstairs, then a sleepout, followed by another sleepout, both around 15m apart from each other or thereabouts.


There is an ethernet cable in the second sleepout which apparently runs back to where the router is. 


I was thinking of 2 x 2 Packs, and then configuring the 3 units closest to the house wireless mesh, but wondering how to configure the forth unit via ethernet so it still forms the same 'network'.


Anyone done this before? I don't have any in front of me to play with to try ?


 

As long as you plug the ethernet cable from the bach x20 unit into the second port of the master X20 unit (the first port being connected to the router) it should happily include it's self in the same network as the rest of the X20's and simply use wired backhaul instead of wireless.

I have the X60 however the X20 is similar. Connect the two directly to one another and you can verify in the app that the satellite deco's uplink is via ethernet.

 

Btw the main deco is UFB ready so there's no real need for a separate router for your everyday home user.

 

ONT --> Main Deco --cable--> Satellite Deco

 

