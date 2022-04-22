I have Google Wifi version 1 connected directly to the ONT, service provider Orcon. It has the Router and two satellite nodes. All has been working great for two years however of late it has been reporting as offline in the Google Home App when in fact it is all working. It started as one or two of the satellites offline but the last week it has been reporting the Google Router and satellites offline. The internet is working OK but some services such as cameras don't have full functionality and I cannot access controls or do such things as router speed test.

I have power cycled the Router and satellites.

Checked cabling.

Deleted and reinstalled the Google Home App.

Checked Home App on both IOS and Android, both reporting the same.

Any ideas?

Updated to add resolved