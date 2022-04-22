Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Google Wifi (V1) shows offline in Home App when still working (resolved)
MikeB4

17096 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#295771 22-Apr-2022 09:04
Send private message

I have Google Wifi version 1 connected directly to the ONT, service provider Orcon. It has the Router and two satellite nodes. All has been working great for two years however of late it has been reporting as offline in the Google Home App when in fact it is all working. It started as one or two of the satellites offline but the last week it has been reporting the Google Router and satellites offline. The internet is working OK but some services such as cameras don't have full functionality and I cannot access controls or do such things as router speed test.


I have power cycled the Router and satellites.


Checked cabling.


Deleted and reinstalled the Google Home App.


Checked Home App on both IOS and Android, both reporting the same.


Any ideas?



Updated to add resolved

Create new topic
MikeB4

17096 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2905363 22-Apr-2022 12:01
Send private message

It appears that the issue was global. Google must have pushed a fix as it was all good when I got back home.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 