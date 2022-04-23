Hi

I'm looking at restructuring my home network. Currently I run most of my network via ethernet that I've routed through the walls and pinned to the subfloor framing (classic 1960's raised subfloor etc.). I also have a 12u network enclosure which houses the switches. The cables route to this location.

As part of an external landscaping project, I am creating a new out building to securely keep my homelab and certain switches and move them out of the underside of the house (amongst other things such as my ebike etc.). To avoid running 24 cables (mix of wall patch and POE APs) outside in a conduit I am looking to install an additional recessed enclosure, route the internal house cabling back to this location and then uplink via SFP to the exteriour building via fibre optic. Does anybody know of any enclosures (e.g. Dynamix type) that can support the switch, power socket, patch panel and cables neatly? Width is likely to be around 400mm but height is unknown yet (haven't found nog but could potentially work around due to the wall not being load bearing.

Anyone got any pointers or thoughts?

ta

Chris