Just set up a couple of these units and am disappointed in the Wi-Fi speeds.

Just want to know if this is a Wi-Fi limitation or something going wrong.

LINE speed according to the Deco app is 914.2Mbps/475.7Mbps

A laptop plugged in via Ethernet is reporting around 565Mbps/402Mbps on Speed Test and 530Mbps/410Mbps on Fast.com

A different laptop over Wi-Fi via the X20 Mesh network (2 unit, Wi-Fi backhaul) is 85Mbps/89Mbps on Speed Test.

An iPhone XS Max and iPhone SE (2020) on Speed Test are reporting 91Mbps/90Mbps and 81Mbps/45Mbps respectively.

Are these typical Wi-Fi results??



I have a Fritzbox 7490 Mesh network set up elsewhere with an ethernet backhaul and that can hit 306/260 on the iPhone XS Max (I believe according to Google that this has 802.11ac Wi‑Fi 5 with 4x4 MIMO). On that network the iPhone SE (2020) which I believe has 802.11ax WiFi 6 with 2x2 MIMO hit 140Mbps/310Mbps (not sure why the upload is so much better than the down?).

Any insight into all of this would be great thanks!!

Edit: Going to see if I can turn off 2.4GHz network and see if this helps at all - however is it wise to keep 2.4GHz on? I'm not sure if all my devices support 5GHz.