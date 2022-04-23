Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Vodafone Wall to Wall Wi-Fi Deco X20 "typical" Wi-Fi speeds?
legup

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295794 23-Apr-2022 18:28
Send private message quote this post

Just set up a couple of these units and am disappointed in the Wi-Fi speeds.

 

Just want to know if this is a Wi-Fi limitation or something going wrong.

 

LINE speed according to the Deco app is 914.2Mbps/475.7Mbps

 

A laptop plugged in via Ethernet is reporting around 565Mbps/402Mbps on Speed Test and 530Mbps/410Mbps on Fast.com

 

A different laptop over Wi-Fi via the X20 Mesh network (2 unit, Wi-Fi backhaul) is 85Mbps/89Mbps on Speed Test.

 

An iPhone XS Max and iPhone SE (2020) on Speed Test are reporting 91Mbps/90Mbps and 81Mbps/45Mbps respectively.

 

 

 

Are these typical Wi-Fi results?? 

I have a Fritzbox 7490 Mesh network set up elsewhere with an ethernet backhaul and that can hit 306/260 on the iPhone XS Max (I believe according to Google that this has 802.11ac Wi‑Fi 5 with 4x4 MIMO). On that network the iPhone SE (2020) which I believe has 802.11ax WiFi 6 with 2x2 MIMO hit 140Mbps/310Mbps (not sure why the upload is so much better than the down?).

 

 

 

Any insight into all of this would be great thanks!!

 

 

 

Edit: Going to see if I can turn off 2.4GHz network and see if this helps at all - however is it wise to keep 2.4GHz on? I'm not sure if all my devices support 5GHz.

Create new topic
nztim
2307 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2905843 23-Apr-2022 18:38
Send private message quote this post

I have not looked at the X20 specifically but unless you have a dedicated back haul radio mesh units are always going to lose speed if they have to receive and transmit on the same radio


Laptops running windows will never pull a gigabit speed even wired




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2905844 23-Apr-2022 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Hey there.

 

If the Decos aren't backhauled via Ethernet that's really going to limit things.

 

The other thing to note is that you have to have the hardware to actually pull 1 gig. Your laptop speeds only pulling just under 600 sounds like you're testing on a web browser or not having powerful hardware to saturate that 1gbps link.

 

The idea around the Super WiFi (the X20 Decos and any other mesh unit) is to get it into corners it a single CPE can't reach and it's certainly doing that but if you want to be as fast it can go absolutely cable these units.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

PukeStar
2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2906622 26-Apr-2022 06:07
Send private message quote this post

I’m also trying to get my wifi into all the corners of my house.

 

I live in an old farmhouse that about 20 years ago we wired with CAT6 cabling back to a CISCO 16 port giga switch.

 

We could only get ADSL here, and we used Spark with their Huawei router, provided pretty good coverage but there was always wifi black spots.

 

We’ve just installed Starlink and it works great, also plugged into the CICSO and I use some devices on Ethernet no problem - I now want to fix my wifi coverage.

 

Can anyone recommend devices I could use (on an Ethernet backhaul) to extend my wifi throughout the house - keeping the same SSID to allow for seamless roaming? I imagine there may be two additional extender devices required on opposite sides of the house.

 

Thanks! Have often used GZ when looking for answers, this is my first post. 🙂

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74072 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906650 26-Apr-2022 08:10
Send private message quote this post

@PukeStar I suggest you create a new topic for this question as it's particular to your case.

 

Off the bat, I'd say suggestions will be around using a mesh system or something similar. Once you create a new topic I think you should tag @michaelmurfy who might give you a couple of ideas.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

trig42
5363 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2906670 26-Apr-2022 08:46
Send private message quote this post

legup:

 

Just set up a couple of these units and am disappointed in the Wi-Fi speeds.

 

Just want to know if this is a Wi-Fi limitation or something going wrong.

 

LINE speed according to the Deco app is 914.2Mbps/475.7Mbps

 

A laptop plugged in via Ethernet is reporting around 565Mbps/402Mbps on Speed Test and 530Mbps/410Mbps on Fast.com

 

A different laptop over Wi-Fi via the X20 Mesh network (2 unit, Wi-Fi backhaul) is 85Mbps/89Mbps on Speed Test.

 

An iPhone XS Max and iPhone SE (2020) on Speed Test are reporting 91Mbps/90Mbps and 81Mbps/45Mbps respectively.

 

 

 

Are these typical Wi-Fi results?? 

I have a Fritzbox 7490 Mesh network set up elsewhere with an ethernet backhaul and that can hit 306/260 on the iPhone XS Max (I believe according to Google that this has 802.11ac Wi‑Fi 5 with 4x4 MIMO). On that network the iPhone SE (2020) which I believe has 802.11ax WiFi 6 with 2x2 MIMO hit 140Mbps/310Mbps (not sure why the upload is so much better than the down?).

 

 

 

Any insight into all of this would be great thanks!!

 

 

 

Edit: Going to see if I can turn off 2.4GHz network and see if this helps at all - however is it wise to keep 2.4GHz on? I'm not sure if all my devices support 5GHz.

 

 

It sounds like you are also testing the WiFi over a 2.4GHz Network as well. Does the X20 give the option for a seperate 5GHz network? Can you turn off 2.4GHz?

 

If I test (on my 300/100 connection) at home over 2.4GHz, I get similar results to that. If I connect to the 5GHz network, I get line speeds to an iPhone, and my laptop. I have two seperate SSIDs (one for 5GHz, the other for the 2.4).

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 