Hi team,

Starting a new thread (thanks freitasm)

I live in an old farmhouse that about 20 years ago we wired with CAT6 cabling back to a CISCO 16 port giga switch.

We could only get ADSL here, and we used Spark with their Huawei router, provided pretty good coverage but there was always wifi black spots.

We’ve just installed Starlink and it works great, also plugged into the CICSO and I use some devices on Ethernet no problem - I now want to fix my wifi coverage.

Can anyone recommend devices I could use (on an Ethernet backhaul) to extend my wifi throughout the house - keeping the same SSID to allow for seamless roaming? I imagine there may be two additional extender devices required on opposite sides of the house.

Thanks!