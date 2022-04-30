Hi

I've been trying to get this to work all morning - without success.

I have a DS916+ and an edgerouter.

WOL is enabled on the NAS and I use a synology.me DDNS.

UDP port 9 is opened on the router forwarded to the fixed ip of the NAS

I'm using the Depicus desktop app to send the Magic Packet to the NAS.

It all works fine when the NAS and the laptop are on the same network. Instantly boots up the NAS. But I can't get it to work over the internet.

The settings on the app when trying over the internet are:

MAC Address - LAN1 mac address of the server

Internet Adress - xxxxxx.synology.me

Subnet mask 255.255.255.0

Send option - Internet

Port 9

Can anyone help please.....

Thanks