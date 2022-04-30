Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Synology - Wake on Wan
Lightbulb

94 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#295860 30-Apr-2022 12:17
Send private message

Hi

 

I've been trying to get this to work all morning - without success.

 

I have a DS916+ and an edgerouter.

 

WOL is enabled on the NAS and I use a synology.me DDNS.

 

UDP port 9 is opened on the router forwarded to the fixed ip of the NAS

 

I'm using the Depicus desktop app to send the Magic Packet to the NAS.

 

It all works fine when the NAS and the laptop are on the same network. Instantly boots up the NAS.  But I can't get it to work over the internet.

 

 

 

The settings on the app when trying over the internet are:

 

MAC Address - LAN1 mac address of the server

 

Internet Adress - xxxxxx.synology.me

 

Subnet mask 255.255.255.0

 

Send option - Internet

 

Port 9

 

Can anyone help please.....

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
fe31nz
827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2908900 1-May-2022 01:18
Send private message

What I would do would be to log in to the Edgerouter and open its command line interface, do "sudo su" "cd /var/log" and run tcpdump on the ports and see if the WOL packet is arriving on the WAN port, and if it is going out on the LAN port.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 