Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Edimax GS-1016 - like for like replacement ideas please.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#296063 17-May-2022 20:26
Send private message quote this post

My main network switch (Edimax GS-1016) seems to have popped it's clogs.

 

No traffic seems to running through it, all port lights unlit though the power light is on.

 

The old switch off and on has not breathed any life back into it.

 

16 port switches are common enough but this one is special, it's only 131mm deep, perfect fit for my weeny rack setup.

 

This switch looks like it could be discontinued 😭

 

Is anyone aware of any other rack-width but not deep switches?

 

@coffeebaron as the original supplier do have any sitting around??




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
RunningMan
7073 posts

Uber Geek


  #2917099 22-May-2022 15:32
Send private message quote this post

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/hubs-switches/listing/3603799037

 

Only 100Mb but might get you out of a jam in the short term.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Jase2985
11654 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917109 22-May-2022 16:00
Send private message quote this post

Dimensions (W x D x H) : 286 x 101 x 26 mm (11.3 x 4.0 x 1.0 in)

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHNGR722322/NETGEAR-SOHO-GS316-16-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switc

 

Netgear GS316 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2917326 22-May-2022 18:34
Send private message quote this post

@runningman Thanks, but I have a 8-port giga-switch I am using, just left a couple of less vital things unplugged.

 

@jase2985 I have already discarded that one as it does not appear to be rack-mountable.

 

Thanks everyone for your replies.

 

Coffeebaron is sorting me a replacement switch. 😀

 

Hopefully everything will be back to rights by Friday.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918298 25-May-2022 11:28
Send private message quote this post

And we are back in business!

 

 

The Edgecore is 18cm deep, and with a right-angled power cord it just fits, nestled right up against the back wall.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918309 25-May-2022 12:01
Send private message quote this post

@coffeebaron , The little switch to the left of the lights, I moved that to "no vlan". All good?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918421 25-May-2022 14:57
Send private message quote this post

kiwifidget:

 

@coffeebaron , The little switch to the left of the lights, I moved that to "no vlan". All good?

 

 

Yes that is correct. I hope it works well for you.

 

 

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 