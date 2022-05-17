My main network switch (Edimax GS-1016) seems to have popped it's clogs.

No traffic seems to running through it, all port lights unlit though the power light is on.

The old switch off and on has not breathed any life back into it.

16 port switches are common enough but this one is special, it's only 131mm deep, perfect fit for my weeny rack setup.

This switch looks like it could be discontinued 😭

Is anyone aware of any other rack-width but not deep switches?

@coffeebaron as the original supplier do have any sitting around??