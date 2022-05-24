Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296138 24-May-2022 18:40


I have recently moved into a new house and noticed there are ethernet ports in every room, but I am trouble finding the switch. I am getting fibre installed soon and want to locate the switch before it is installed so I get the ONT installed near the switch. I don't know anything about telecommunications so I have attached a photo. I have checked in the circut breaker for the switch; nothing - and the breaker is only a short distance from whatever this thing is - I have attached a photo for a reference. Could someone please explain to me what it is? And how I can get these ports working? Not sure what's going on in the background either with all these satellite cables or whatever they are, I just know none of the satellite ports in the lounge work either. 

 

 

 

I have counted the pins (or whatever they're called) in the rooms and there are 8 so I am certain they are ethernet related. At first I thought that thing in the photo I have attached was for landline wires connected to all the ports, but not sure at the moment. Most ports are either just an ethernet port alone and some have satellite and ethernet ports, so I'm guessing the wires are ending up in the same place? I am really clueless at the moment. Might just get chorus to have a look when they come. I just wanted to find it earlier as I currently have VDSL and it is quite slow via wireless. 

 

 

 

If someone could help me that would be highly appreciated!

 

 

 

Spyware
3010 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918115 24-May-2022 18:56


Indeed it's wired for analog phones. If you can't see a switch it's because there isn't one. You need a patch panel, a switch and the cable runs need terminating and testing.




ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918124 24-May-2022 19:19


I appreciate your reply. I have attached a photo, just wondering if this means anything? I forgot to mention that there was a filter in one of the ports upstairs when we first moved it. So they may just be used for phones and a VDSL connection. It's a it weird how there are so many, some bedrooms have them on every wall. 

 

 

 

But why would they have 8 pins if it's for phones? Is that how many they need? I thought ti was 4

 

 

 

BarTender
3423 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918125 24-May-2022 19:21


Take off the wall plate and see what is behind it. There might be cat5/6. Or just a single loop.




and




Spyware
3010 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918128 24-May-2022 19:23


The sockets are RJ45 which are typically used for Ethernet outlets but its not uncommon to wire analog phones using these sockets, certainly more appropriate in the modern world than using British Telecom sockets. Analog phone circuits use a single pair on pins 4 and 5.

 

EDIT: In order to make the install data ready all you need is the appropriate data patch panel at the cabinet end.




ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918135 24-May-2022 19:57


BarTender: Take off the wall plate and see what is behind it. There might be cat5/6. Or just a single loop.

 

 

 

I can't take out the wallplate as I don't have the right tool for the screw. I tried pulling on the cable to the point where it won't come out anymore (only about 3 metres or so). So I'm guessing it's connected to something. Probably is just a setup for analogue phones throughout the house.  

ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918137 24-May-2022 20:02


Spyware:

 

The sockets are RJ45 which are typically used for Ethernet outlets but its not uncommon to wire analog phones using these sockets, certainly more appropriate in the modern world than using British Telecom sockets. Analog phone circuits use a single pair on pins 4 and 5.

 

EDIT: In order to make the install data ready all you need is the appropriate data patch panel at the cabinet end.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for your reply once again. I didn't even realise until know ethernet ports could be used for phones, I thought it would require a different separate port. 

 

So this setup wired for analouge phones in the garage, can it be rewired into a switch so I can connect it to a router?  I obviously don't know how to do that so will have to get someone to do it for me. 

jbrook3708
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2918142 24-May-2022 20:32


Did you find where your cat cables (the blue ones) terminate? I couldn't see it in your photos, the location could be behind a small plastic box on a wall somewhere (mine was located in a closet under the stairs). But yea, it sounds like you'll need a professional to take a look, unless you're keen for some networking DIY, it's not that difficult if you're that way inclined. 

 

My house (built 2004) has RJ45 wall ports throughout the house and was originally hard wired for analogue phone only. When I moved in a few years ago I changed the star network to use ethernet instead.. so now all RJ45 wall ports are connected back to a central network cabinet (inside the closet). the network cabinet has switch/router/nvr and ONT access. wasn't exactly a quick job for a novice like myself, but very rewarding once all done.



ANglEAUT
1700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918145 24-May-2022 20:38


From the picture in post 2918124, it certainly looks like an Ethernet connection.

 

Your pictures in the initial post are close-up pictures of the co-ax cables (black). Can you find where the blue (Ethernet) cables go? Is there a separate cabinet? Do the blue cables terminate in the same cabinet as the co-ax cables?

 

Ideally, the blue cables should terminate in a patch panel, similar to this:

 

 

If you can find this patch panel, that is where you would want to install the switch.

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12029 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918151 24-May-2022 20:57


ZKGeorge: I just wanted to find it earlier as I currently have VDSL and it is quite slow via wireless. 

 

 

Just while you wait for fiber, what is the VDSL speed at when connected to the router ? If its good (50+) then its your wifi causing it to seem slow, and going to fiber wont help this.

 

So yeah, you do need to find out how the phone/data ports have been connected, and throw a decent switch in there. 

 

If you're not sure where to look for it or get stuck, drop a note to say where you are located and Im sure a nearby friendly Geekzoner will pop over to help out for a beer :)

 

 




ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918152 24-May-2022 20:59


 

 

 

I'm surprised I didn't see this before. It's behind the connecnet HOMEMDF thing. I guess that can be a confirmation as to where they all end up? So it's definitely just for a phone line?

ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918155 24-May-2022 21:06


xpd:

 

ZKGeorge: I just wanted to find it earlier as I currently have VDSL and it is quite slow via wireless. 

 

 

Just while you wait for fiber, what is the VDSL speed at when connected to the router ? If its good (50+) then its your wifi causing it to seem slow, and going to fiber wont help this.

 

So yeah, you do need to find out how the phone/data ports have been connected, and throw a decent switch in there. 

 

If you're not sure where to look for it or get stuck, drop a note to say where you are located and Im sure a nearby friendly Geekzoner will pop over to help out for a beer :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah that's why I wanted to get this ethernet port sorted out in the mean time. It's not slow as in running slower than VDSL speeds should be, it's just slow compared to my previous standards as I had fibre pro at my previous address. 

ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918165 24-May-2022 21:29


In the last picture I have posted it looks like there are only two ethernet wires going somewhere. I'm guessing they are related to the picture below? This is one out of the two rooms that have a ethernet cable sticking out of the wall like this that isn't directly connected to a port. Please excuse the quality of the photo. What's different about these two cables? Why do they stick out and the rest don't?

 

 

 

ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918167 24-May-2022 21:38


jbrook3708:

 

Did you find where your cat cables (the blue ones) terminate? I couldn't see it in your photos, the location could be behind a small plastic box on a wall somewhere (mine was located in a closet under the stairs). But yea, it sounds like you'll need a professional to take a look, unless you're keen for some networking DIY, it's not that difficult if you're that way inclined. 

 

My house (built 2004) has RJ45 wall ports throughout the house and was originally hard wired for analogue phone only. When I moved in a few years ago I changed the star network to use ethernet instead.. so now all RJ45 wall ports are connected back to a central network cabinet (inside the closet). the network cabinet has switch/router/nvr and ONT access. wasn't exactly a quick job for a novice like myself, but very rewarding once all done.

 

 

 

 

I'm guessing they terminate in this box thing posted #2918152  

Oblivian
6674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2918172 24-May-2022 21:42


If not just chopped the single pair likely went to the VDSL filtered outlet. 

 

They get separated from star outlets of phones to minimize noise.

ZKGeorge

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2918180 24-May-2022 21:55


So if possible, how much would it cost for a professional to switch this setup from phone line to ethernet? 

