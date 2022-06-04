Hi all,
I’m trying to setup a Dlink M15 router (and eventually 2 more units as extenders) connected to a Netgear D6220 (in Modem only/bridge mode).
In the M15s settings I have set the router to:
Dynamic IP/PPPoE
Username: user@spark.co.nz
Password: password
MTU: auto (1492)
VLAN Tag Enabled
VLANID 10
Router is connected via its Internet/WAN port to LAN1 on the D6220.
I’m having no luck getting an internet connection. Connection works fine with the D6220 in router/modem mode.
ISP is Spark on a VDSL connection.
Any ideas?