Hi all,I’m trying to setup a Dlink M15 router (and eventually 2 more units as extenders) connected to a Netgear D6220 (in Modem only/bridge mode).In the M15s settings I have set the router to:Dynamic IP/PPPoEUsername: user@ spark .co.nzPassword: passwordMTU: auto (1492)VLAN Tag EnabledVLANID 10Router is connected via its Internet/WAN port to LAN1 on the D6220.I’m having no luck getting an internet connection. Connection works fine with the D6220 in router/modem mode.ISP is Spark on a VDSL connection.Any ideas?