Is there anything else I can do to try attain as or nearer speeds to my 1Gbps fibre over WiFi6? I know 500Mbps DL is more than enough, but more just for learning, tinkering and bragging rights purposes. :)

Max I am getting on my Intel WiFi6 AX201 160MHz adapter on my laptop on 5Ghz is about 500Mbps DL when doing a fast.com speedtest standing next to my Unifi U6 Pro AP. Speedtest.net gives me about half of that on various different servers.

I have set the channel width to 160MHz on the AP as well.

Connecting to my US-16-150W switch via ethernet gives me about 800Mbps DL.

More info in screenshot below.