Lots of domain queries for non-existent fritz.box domain
#298582 29-Jun-2022 12:19
Here is a good one. I used to have a Fritz!Box as my router. This was replaced a couple of months ago with a Synology router. Regardless, I have been using Cloudflare Zero Trust DNS for years now and noticed an interesting thing happening: thousands of DNS queries on subdomains of fritz.box as per the screenshot below.

 

These domains don't exist. They are subdomains of Synology, Microsoft and Backblaze. I suspect these queries are coming from my NAS - these three services are used in the NAS. These queries don't seem to impact normal operation as all services still work on their default domains (microsoft.com, backblaze.com, etc).

 

I wonder if the NAS was assigned a name in the fritz.box space before and kept using this when querying and keeps trying these. 

 




  #2935867 29-Jun-2022 12:41
More background: even while using the Fritz!Box I had the network name set as "Synology" (because the previous router was another Synology device). Looking at the registry in one of the Windows machines I see the DnsSufix set for this network as "fritz.box".

 

 

I wonder if the devices all got the DNS domain search pushed from the old router and since the current router has the domain empty they are not changing it:

 

 

The documentation says only "Enter the domain name of your local network. The DHCP "domain-search" option will appear on DHCP client devices." 

 

Perhaps the Fritz!Box would intercept these queries locally and not forward them to the primary/secondary DNS but the new router doesn't do the same.

 

What I really need is to clear the DNS Suffix from all machines around my network.




