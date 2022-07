Help!



Just bought a TP-Link Archer AX-72 to use on Spark Fibre. The old router is working fine but when I swapped to Archer AX-72, I’m unable to connect to internet. Contacted Spark and TP-Link but still in vain. Followed the instructions given by the Spark and TP-Link but the internet light is still orange.



Anyone has previous experience with this or have an easy way on how to resolve this? Thanks a lot.