Perhaps I'm getting confused, but since installing the Spark Huawei B618s-65d modem in May 2020, I've been under the impression that it cannot operate in bridge mode. As a result, I've been running with DMZ settings and pointing my EdgeRouter to a designated WAN IP and switching off all modem functionality other than being a modem, but realise I'm double NATing although that's never really been a problem.

However, looking at the modem config this evening for the first time in a long time, I noticed it does appear to have bridge mode available for wireless dial-up - screenshot attached. Perhaps it's the result of a firmware upgrade that I hadn't noticed before?

Does anyone know if this correct, and if so would it be better to use bridge mode than DMZ settings, assuming Spark allows this on an 4G LTE connection?