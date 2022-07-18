Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Does Spark Huawei B618s-65d 4g LTE Modem have "Bridge Mode"?
AndyT

109 posts

Master Geek


#298811 18-Jul-2022 19:00
Send private message

Perhaps I'm getting confused, but since installing the Spark Huawei B618s-65d modem in May 2020, I've been under the impression that it cannot operate in bridge mode. As a result, I've been running with DMZ settings and pointing my EdgeRouter to a designated WAN IP and switching off all modem functionality other than being a modem, but realise I'm double NATing although that's never really been a problem.

 

However, looking at the modem config this evening for the first time in a long time, I noticed it does appear to have bridge mode available for wireless dial-up - screenshot attached. Perhaps it's the result of a firmware upgrade that I hadn't noticed before?

 

Does anyone know if this correct, and if so would it be better to use bridge mode than DMZ settings, assuming Spark allows this on an 4G LTE connection?

 

 

 

Create new topic
nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2943553 18-Jul-2022 19:50
Send private message quote this post

Try enable it and set your edge router to DHCP, if you have a wireless landline that wont work in this configuration




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 