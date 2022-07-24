Just trying to install a very basic wired home network which will only have a couple of connected devices at this stage.

I plan to have a patch cable from the router to a jack point and from there to an ethernet switch. The switch will be in a closet behind the wall where the jack point for the router is. Each device will plug into a separate jack point and from there to the switch.

Any problems with this set up?

Regarding jack points, can anyone recommend flush boxes and face plates to use and where I can order them and do flush boxes have to be fixed to wall studs or is it ok to screw them into the plasterboard?