LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Basic home network installation
jrcollins

15 posts

Geek


#298886 24-Jul-2022 16:25
Just trying to install a very basic wired home network which will only have a couple of connected devices at this stage.

 

I plan to have a patch cable from the router to a jack point and from there to an ethernet switch. The switch will be in a closet behind the wall where the jack point for the router is. Each device will plug into a separate jack point and from there to the switch.

 

Any problems with this set up?

 

Regarding jack points, can anyone recommend flush boxes and face plates to use and where I can order them and do flush boxes have to be fixed to wall studs or is it ok to screw them into the plasterboard?

mkissin
142 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2945967 24-Jul-2022 16:41
Don't screw a flushbox (or anything, really) straight into plasterboard. Get one that's intended for that, like these: Easifix Flush Box (vestaelectrical.co.nz) they kinda clamp onto it. Very tidy.

Dynamic
3391 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945968 24-Jul-2022 16:41
Your strategy sounds good to me.

 

I've used these in the past successfully, particularly when I can push the cable through the floor:

 

https://dynamix.co.nz/FMT-C6-1P 
https://dynamix.co.nz/FMT-C6-2P 

 

Have a look here for jacks https://dynamix.co.nz/78231 and faceplates and flush boxes are on this site as well, plus tools.  Google for the part numbers to find a retailer.

 

Fixing to a stud is going to give a more secure result, with fixing to plasterboard being the second best option.  Here is an example of a plasterboard mount clip, to which faceplates can be attached.  https://dynamix.co.nz/TSMULC 




Scott3
2828 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2945969 24-Jul-2022 16:42
No issue having the switch remote from the router. My router is in the office, and switch is in the networking cabinet in the garage.

For face-plates & Mech's, neatest solution is to go to an electrical wholesaler (Corys / Ideal / JA Russell etc), and get whatever matches your houses current faceplates.

Downside is it is tricky environment for a retail customer. Basically the prices are inflated (and not marked), and the trade customers have a negotiated discount (i.e. trade less 40%).

They will happily sell to you as a retail customer , but it is a bit of a lottery what kind of discount the person at the desk gives you. If they charge you full "trade" price, it will be quite expensive, but they often put on a cira 30% discount which makes it a bit more reasonable.

 

 

 

All my flush boxes are screwed to studs.



tweake
145 posts

Master Geek


  #2945971 24-Jul-2022 16:46
how are you powering the switch?

 

be a little careful of electronics in closets, if they get covered they can overheat, plus dust, can mean a fire.

 

put the flush boxes on the studs. you can get ones that fit plaster but i only ever used those in emergency cases. 

richms
25218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2945975 24-Jul-2022 17:44
Flush boxes screw to studs. Wouldnt bother with them, get the ring shaped ones if you are wanting to go beside studs, otherwise just direct fix to the gib or use a C clip if you're putting them somewhere else on the wall. Direct fix is fine with 1 or 2 ports where you're chopping out a small area, but I find with 4 ports you're getting really close to the mounting screws and its very easy for the gib to blow out when youre putting in the anchors so I only do it for 1/2 port installs.




Richard rich.ms

jrcollins

15 posts

Geek


  #2945988 24-Jul-2022 18:22
tweake:

 

how are you powering the switch?

 

be a little careful of electronics in closets, if they get covered they can overheat, plus dust, can mean a fire.

 

put the flush boxes on the studs. you can get ones that fit plaster but i only ever used those in emergency cases. 

 

 

 Actually, that could be an issue as there's no power point in the closet. Might have to rethink how I'm going to do it.

Spyware
2983 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2945989 24-Jul-2022 18:28
Have a power outlet installed.




TinkerOn
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2945993 24-Jul-2022 19:24
Scott3:

Downside is it is tricky environment for a retail customer. Basically the prices are inflated (and not marked), and the trade customers have a negotiated discount

 

 

Luckily there are ways around that (post others if you know of any please, I dislike being taken for a ride by the shops):

 

 

www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz

 

 

www.kiwisparks.co.nz

