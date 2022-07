Hi All,

I've ben trying unsuccessfully to connect my UDM SE directly to the ethernet port on my Spark ONT, and wanted to know if anybody has had any success?

I've tried to configure the WAN to the following settings:

VLAN10

Username: user@spark.co.nz

Password: password

After some research it sounds like there is an issue with the PPPoE on the UDMPro, which was apparently fixed on the SE?

Any help greatly appreciated.