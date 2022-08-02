Whatsapp

Hope the Gurus out there can help me with Whatsapp notification problems.

Our household are having Wi-Fi problems with our own and other visitors cell phones, used here, and logged into our spark modem Wi-Fi. All are not receiving general phone messages and/or Whatsapp messages or phone calls when the respective cell phones go into sleep or standby mode. When we open the phones from sleep or standby mode we can.

The cell phones are less than 2 years old and are of various bands and include Samsung, Oppo and Nokia. We are an android family and use Whatsapp as our main form of communication.

Myself and various family members have been trying for months to fix this problem as we are missing some important calls and notifications.

The respective Cell phones do not have this problem using Wi-Fi at another person’s premises or at their workplaces when they are in sleep or standby mode.

My setup. Will include all I think could be causing problem but may not be pertinent

1-Have fibre installed through Spark Max Fibre with Landline.

2-Have Spark Smart Modem 1 VRV9517UWAC34 with connections to 2 switches as had 50 ethernet cat 5e ports wiring into our new built home 12 years ago to future proof!! 24 port Catalyst 2970 series and a Netgear AS108 8 port. Also have setup older modem as an access point via ethernet connection in one of the far rooms of house.

3-Have integrated wiring to monitor existing security and fire alarms via phone line.

4-Have security Arlo camera connected to paid website via Wi-Fi via 2.4 wifi

5-Have smart (Contact Energy) electricity meter connected to house via their own system.

6- Have 4 amazon Alexa devices connected to my wifi.

7-Have 3 Dish TV SmartVu devices attached to TVs connected to my Wi-Fi.

8-Have 1 Amazon Firestik connected to TV connected to my Wi-Fi.

9-Have 2 DVD players and one TV connected to internet via ethernet cable via switches.

10-Have 2 sets of Bose speakers connected to Wi-Fi

11-have up to 5 tables connected to Wi-Fi at a time.

12-Have set of 3 cordless Panasonic phones connected not sure what frequency they use.

13-Have 2 windows 10 pcs connected directly to ethernet cables to internet which work well see below example of speed etc.

Devices like tablets and Cell phones connected to Wi-Fi have figures of about Ping 11ms,249Mbps download and 247Mbps Upload.

Things I have done to try and solve problems.

1-Reset all modem several times as well as replacing with a new Spark smart 1 Modem 2 weeks ago. Turned off switches and access point and just used modem’s Wi-Fi setting without connecting and LAN outputs.

2-Removed and reinstalled Whatsapp on all phones and even factory reset phones.

3-Googled many times to try and find a solution and followed recommendations to no avail.

4-When connected new Spark smart 1 modem only changed password as directed. Did not change any other settings

Summary-Would really like some help to sort this out. I am reasonably tech savvy for a 72-year-old and can follow instructions but am lost on this one.

Kind regards DJE