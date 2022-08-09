Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GWN7000: How do you power it via POE
Huskie

129 posts

Master Geek


#299079 9-Aug-2022 14:10
Want to tidy up by network cupboard. Have ports in each room (though only 2 are plugged in currently as don't need more).

 

The brick for my router is preventing the door from closing but I see the GWN7000 has the ability to be powered by POE.

 

 

 

Currently setup is GWN7000:

 

  • WAN1 connected to the fibre
  • LAN3 connected to a 5 port unmanaged POE switch which powers the GWN7610 in the living room
  • LAN4 connected to my office room

Everything works fine as is. I tried just plugging a cable between POE switch -> LAN1/POE port on the GWN7000, but every time I do this the internet stops working altogether.

 

Do I need to disable something in the settings to get it to work properly? I don't see how it's causing it to go down, when the fibre is going through the WAN1 port, not the LAN.

cyril7
8753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2952487 9-Aug-2022 14:22
Hi, two potential issues, I take it you have removed the normal 12V plug pack for the 7000, its one or the other, not both, but unlikely the issue. The real issue is that it requires poe+ to power via lan1 not just poe, the difference is the available power that can be delivered, the manual is quite clear it must be poe+

 

Cyril

Huskie

129 posts

Master Geek


  #2952501 9-Aug-2022 14:53
Heya, thanks for that.

 

Yep, did unplug the power adapter. Good point about the POE+, I'll have to check. Must admit I skimmed over the manual and just used whatever POE switch I had. From memory, it supports up to 65W which I thought was POE+ but could be wrong.

 

 

 

I should've noted also that the router seems to power up OK on POE and I can access the admin interface. It's just that I can't browse all of a sudden.

cyril7
8753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2952504 9-Aug-2022 15:01
Have you created a loop purhaps?, how many other links are from the router to teh switch

 

Cyril



snowfly
474 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2952507 9-Aug-2022 15:03
I'm powering my GWN7000 from a D-link PoE switch (DGS-1100-08P), into LAN1 port of the GWN7000.

 

Huskie

129 posts

Master Geek


  #2952513 9-Aug-2022 15:24
cyril7:

 

Have you created a loop purhaps?, how many other links are from the router to teh switch

 

Cyril

 

 

Yep, I am guessing there is a loop but evidently not smart enough to determine where.

 

 

 

There is only 1 cable between the router -> switch. Then 1 cable from switch to the living room port on the patch panel (the AP is connected via POE in the living room and powers OK).

 

Router has 1 more cable that goes to the office room port on the patch panel (I don't have any POE devices in the office hence didn't bother connecting it to the switch port).

 

All the other ports are empty.

 

 

