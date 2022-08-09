Want to tidy up by network cupboard. Have ports in each room (though only 2 are plugged in currently as don't need more).

The brick for my router is preventing the door from closing but I see the GWN7000 has the ability to be powered by POE.

Currently setup is GWN7000:

WAN1 connected to the fibre

LAN3 connected to a 5 port unmanaged POE switch which powers the GWN7610 in the living room

LAN4 connected to my office room

Everything works fine as is. I tried just plugging a cable between POE switch -> LAN1/POE port on the GWN7000, but every time I do this the internet stops working altogether.

Do I need to disable something in the settings to get it to work properly? I don't see how it's causing it to go down, when the fibre is going through the WAN1 port, not the LAN.