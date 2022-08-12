Hi

I have done my own install at home before. This time it is group has bought a community hall. The internal walls are concrete. There is a hall then a kitchen and a small office and downstairs with a room.



I think we would need 2 WiFi units for the hall and 1 in the kitchen and potentially one downstairs in the future. Currently the ONT is located in the corner of the property in the office. We also need a Network Switch but no need for a Firewall or UPS. We plan to run our own cables. The WiFi would ideally work on the same SSID etc. We have been suggested Fortinet would that be too high ended? What are your suggestions?

The uses, pretty much just YouTube.com, Zoom, MS PowerPoint mainly etc. Internet is probably 300/100 by Chorus.







Cheers.