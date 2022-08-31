rollercoaster

Hi team,

I've just moved in to a new property in Hamilton area and I would like to ask for any recommended structured cabler within this area. So the property has an existing cabling that all (5 in total) terminates in a cupboard where the ONT is. I understand that the ONT itself cannot be moved unless I'm willing to pay Ultrafast to do it for me. i've designated one of the rooms as an office so I'd like to install 7 CAT 6A network leads from the cupboard to the office. Why 7? Because 5 cables to match the existing cables and the additional 2 for the connection to the ONT where one is a backup.

In addition, I would like to install 2 network drops to other 3 rooms. Can anyone give me an idea how much will it cost me?

Thank you very much!