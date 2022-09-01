Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Parental control options
#299361 1-Sep-2022 22:08
I'm helping a family friend with a teenage boy hat needs help with restrictions. Long story but he's got a few issues and councilors are requesting external assistance.
I've had a play with a few options and I'm a bit stumped.

I've put in a Netgear r8000 and using the circle app gen 1 I can get most things sorted except for timezone issues being a nightmare. -19hr. Netgear/circle support won't help as it's old tech and they have moved on to gen 2 now.

As it's a r8000 I can use ddwrt or openwrt and with a pihole I can use opendns and set website restrictions and times but it's a pita when the home ip address changes. Also I think he's been able to bypass by changing DNS on the devices or the device use Google by default.

Need to be able to set and forget social media and adult content block + bedtime/after school access.

Have a decent budget if there is a better router that might just work out the box.

  #2962191 1-Sep-2022 22:28
The Fritxbox is really good , you can set a device up and have what day and time it can access the internet and what Websites are allowed to be viewed or blocked. It is really easy to set up and easy to adjust .

 




Common sense is not as common as you think.

  #2962195 1-Sep-2022 22:49
A combination of Synology and third party DNS could help. My computer is off but will get some screenshots tomorrow and post here to show what I mean.




  #2962203 1-Sep-2022 23:43
Have a look at https://nextdns.io - it has a free plan, but the paid plan is very cheap too and also has parental controls:

 

 

One of the other neat things is you can have multiple networks on most routers as it generates different DNS servers per "Network" you make in NextDNS allowing you to have different rules. With most routers, your Guest network along with your primary network can have 2 separate DNS servers.

 

No solution is fool-proof however. With every system including those in schools kids will always get around any restrictions if keen.




