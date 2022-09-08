Hi guys, Cat.3 twisted pair between buildings. Wireless link out of the question due to hills and trees. 300m max distance. 10 buildings all wanting internet. 1 lonely VDSL Ethernet Extender left in NZ.

Can I use two modems to extend the existing network, acting as Ethernet Extenders? One "Master" connected to the LAN and the twisted pair via the DSL port, then the other in the building at the end of the twisted pair, also connected to the DSL port?

Would I just put them in bridge mode? I can understand that I would need to set some form of authentication perhaps, so they could establish a relationship, but I can't find my idea online.

Any thoughts?