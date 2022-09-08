Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ethernet Extenders between buildings
Sparky123

#299447 8-Sep-2022 17:40
Hi guys, Cat.3 twisted pair between buildings. Wireless link out of the question due to hills and trees. 300m max distance. 10 buildings all wanting internet. 1 lonely VDSL Ethernet Extender left in NZ.

 

Can I use two modems to extend the existing network, acting as Ethernet Extenders? One "Master" connected to the LAN and the twisted pair via the DSL port, then the other in the building at the end of the twisted pair, also connected to the DSL port? 

 

Would I just put them in bridge mode? I can understand that I would need to set some form of authentication perhaps, so they could establish a relationship, but I can't find my idea online. 

 

Any thoughts?

Linux
  #2964745 8-Sep-2022 17:48
This sounds like a disaster sorry to say and go back to the drawing board

shk292
  #2964752 8-Sep-2022 18:26
Could you run a better cable and use Ethernet?

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2964753 8-Sep-2022 18:35
You should be able to get better than xDSL speeds over Cat3 cables.

 

Not a recommendation, but devices like this (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003311812686.html) could be used to get decent speeds across the distances required.



SomeoneSomewhere
  #2964770 8-Sep-2022 19:49
Yeah, those DSL extenders are an option. It appears OP knows about them but can't get them locally.

 

 

 

Standard DSL modems certainly can't do a bridge like that out of the box. I'm not sure whether the hardware is fundamentally incompatible. Given that the different VDSL and ADSL profiles stick upstream and downstream all over the place, they can probably transmit and receive on any frequency.

 

Firmware actually supporting this would be a very very different matter.

 

 

 

However, it appears that small-ish DSLAMs for this sort of application are actually reasonably affordable and available - something like this: https://dsl-warehouse.com/8-port-vdsl-dslam-bundle-with-a-8-pack-of-vdsl2-uplink-5-port-ethernet-80211-wireless-80211bgn-modem-router-kit-p-938.html

lxsw20
  #2964773 8-Sep-2022 19:59
IIRC Draytek DV130s can do it out of the box.

BarTender
  #2964777 8-Sep-2022 20:14
I would get pre fabricated fibre cable and do it properly.




and


toejam316
  #2964832 8-Sep-2022 20:35
shk292: Could you run a better cable and use Ethernet?

 

 

 

This is certainly your best bet, use the existing cable as a draw wire. Next best option is to use point to point wireless between buildings, or setup a Point to Multi-point setup with a point that can be seen from all sites. VDSL network bridges are expensive, and the cost of installing one pair between each site would certainly dwarf the cost of a properly spun up solution (which given the scope you've provided, it sounds like isn't on the cards).




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

