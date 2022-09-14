I bought a 50m of external ethernet cable with RJ45 jacks already pre installed for some POE cameras in the garage. The cable is all laid out and routed to my garage now.

I've just discovered that the end that is in my house ready to be plugged into my NVR has a clip that is not springy, and so it doesn't stay in the ethernet socket. Its all laid out so I cannot return it, and I have no tools or skills in putting my own jack on.

What do people suggest I do to fix it? I found a YouTube video that said you can use cable ties, someone suggested putting blue tack on it, someone suggested glueing the broken end into a coupler and connecting another short new ethernet cable.

The last option might be risky because if something goes wrong I have no options available other cutting it off and paying someone to fit a new jack.

What do people suggest?