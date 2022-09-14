Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any fixes for RJ45 that doesn't have a springy clip?
duckDecoy

595 posts

Ultimate Geek


#300506 14-Sep-2022 11:24
I bought a 50m of external ethernet cable with RJ45 jacks already pre installed for some POE cameras in the garage.  The cable is all laid out and routed to my garage now.

 

I've just discovered that the end that is in my house ready to be plugged into my NVR has a clip that is not springy, and so it doesn't stay in the ethernet socket.  Its all laid out so I cannot return it, and I have no tools or skills in putting my own jack on.

 

What do people suggest I do to fix it?  I found a YouTube video that said you can use cable ties, someone suggested putting blue tack on it, someone suggested glueing the broken end into a coupler and connecting another short new ethernet cable.

 

The last option might be risky because if something goes wrong I have no options available other cutting it off and paying someone to fit a new jack.

 

What do people suggest?

kiwiharry
885 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2968060 14-Sep-2022 11:45
Where are you located? Maybe there is a friendly tech here on GZ with the right tools to put a new connector on for you.




Brunzy
1422 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2968063 14-Sep-2022 11:59
You could do the coupler option, shouldn’t need to glue it , some electrical tape over the faulty cable/ plug & joiner should do it.
That way you have pretty much kept the integrity of the cable.

kinginvercargill
108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968085 14-Sep-2022 12:54
Have done the Cable Tie Solution, works a treat as long as the cables not moved much.

 

Also was a bit of a pain as had to find a cable tie with the right size head bit but did the job until the cable was replaced a few years afterwards



duckDecoy

595 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2968089 14-Sep-2022 13:22
Brunzy: You could do the coupler option, shouldn’t need to glue it , some electrical tape over the faulty cable/ plug & joiner should do it.
That way you have pretty much kept the integrity of the cable.

 

OK,  ordered a coupler.  Thanks

richms
25382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2968092 14-Sep-2022 13:28
If the tab is still there but lost its spring then hit it with a hair dryer and flex it up.




tripper1000
1492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968121 14-Sep-2022 15:54
Those stupid clips are like little grappling hooks. They catch on everything and are way too fragile.

 

Useless advice now I know, but it helps if you wrap the RJ45 in tape beforehand to protect the clip.

 

If you have more installs planned, you might want to invest in a crimper and watch a few youtube tutorials. Being able to put the plugs on last means you can drill smaller holes for the wiring and cut the cables to length, resulting in tidier jobs.

Tinkerisk
2118 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968143 14-Sep-2022 17:54
When you have access to a 3D printer …




dasimpsonsrule
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2968308 14-Sep-2022 21:43
I've used hot glue before for semi permanent connections. It holds pretty well and not too hard to get off when you need it to

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
890 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968386 15-Sep-2022 09:00
tripper1000:

 

If you have more installs planned, you might want to invest in a crimper and watch a few youtube tutorials. Being able to put the plugs on last means you can drill smaller holes for the wiring and cut the cables to length, resulting in tidier jobs.

 

 

This is a great idea - anyone who has to deal with ethernet cables should learn how to do this. Ethernet (RJ-45) crimper hardware is easily available, and 5-10 minutes on YouTube will have you crimping like a pro.

 

I've resuscitated all sorts of cables, and made a few VERY short ones for things like my PiHoles to make things tidier (and faster! - I definitely feel that an 8 cm cable has a noticeably shorter ping than a 1 m cable 😅).




MadEngineer
3090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2968418 15-Sep-2022 09:44
And then you learn that lengths of pre-made cables are stranded 🤣




pih

pih
427 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2968498 15-Sep-2022 11:19
MadEngineer: And then you learn that lengths of pre-made cables are stranded 🤣


Worse still, you learn that there are two types of plugs and you bought the ones for solid core. Ah well, smash it together and hope for the best anyway...

richms
25382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2968586 15-Sep-2022 12:34
There are crimpers on aliexpress that make it very very easy where the wires will come out the end of the plug and get cut off. I would get those if you need a crimper. I asked someone why they're not elsewhere and its a patent thing, some US company patented it and charge the world for theirs so noone else can sell them. But they got no china IP so its all go on the others over there.




