Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)UPS for an ONT
askelon

757 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#300601 21-Sep-2022 16:38
Send private message quote this post

If I got something along the lines of this:  Eaton 5E Tower UPS, 850VA / 480W does anyone have any idea how long it would be able to run a ONT for?  It wont need to run anything else, just an ONT, the rest of the gear is run via the house with solar/battery.

 

I have looked at: PowerShield PSDCMIN1218 Mini UPS 12v/1.5a but its runtime is around 120-150 minutes. Powercuts at my girlfriends place are regular and for extended periods of time (hence the solar/battery backup for the house) - the last one lasted close on 3 days.  Unfortunately where the ONT is there is no existing solar/battery setup - its on the other side of the property in the garage with network cables run from there to the house.  

 

I looked at the APC website to try and work things out but didnt have an awful lot of luck.  

 

A rough estimate to times is all I am after thanks! 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Jase2985
11706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2971050 21-Sep-2022 16:54
Send private message quote this post

https://www.constantvigil.com/shop

 

designed for ONT and Router. some are BYO battery some integrated.

 

i run a 28ah battery with the sentry light for my ONT and router and it should last days, and you could swap out for any 12v battery with the right connectors, the MK2 above says 6 hours.

 

The eaton you linked will be horrible on such a low load, you might get 4-6h out of it because its just so inefficient at those power levels

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
shk292
2444 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2971051 21-Sep-2022 16:59
Send private message quote this post

Looking at the specs and brochures, those UPSs are designed to run a relatively high (few hundred watt) load for a few minutes, rather than a low load for hours, as Jase has said.  The specs say it is a 12v, 9Ah battery, so in theory that's 108wh of power - dividing that by your load should give you the absolute maximum time. 

wellygary
6797 posts

Uber Geek


  #2971053 21-Sep-2022 17:03
Send private message quote this post

Go for something that puts out 12V, otherwise you are just spending money on warming up multiple transformers..

 

The things that will fail in an UPS are the batteries, so something like the Constant vigil linked to above that allowed you to use an external replaceable  12V sealed battery is the best long term option 



askelon

757 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2971055 21-Sep-2022 17:07
Send private message quote this post

thanks. Those look perfect.  I'll forward it onto the boss and see what he has to say! 

ratsun81
427 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2971120 21-Sep-2022 18:16
Send private message quote this post

askelon:

 

If I got something along the lines of this:  Eaton 5E Tower UPS, 850VA / 480W does anyone have any idea how long it would be able to run a ONT for?  It wont need to run anything else, just an ONT, the rest of the gear is run via the house with solar/battery.

 

I have looked at: PowerShield PSDCMIN1218 Mini UPS 12v/1.5a but its runtime is around 120-150 minutes. Powercuts at my girlfriends place are regular and for extended periods of time (hence the solar/battery backup for the house) - the last one lasted close on 3 days.  Unfortunately where the ONT is there is no existing solar/battery setup - its on the other side of the property in the garage with network cables run from there to the house.  

 

I looked at the APC website to try and work things out but didnt have an awful lot of luck.  

 

A rough estimate to times is all I am after thanks! 

 

   

 

So for the Eaton 5E Tower, what you must be aware of is the noise this thing makes, 

 

When charging or on battery power it has a small fan that spins at god awful rpm and will make a huge racket.
Unless this UPS is sitting in an isolated environment i would not get this unit. 

 

There are a number of ups around more suitable, some have already recommended. 

 

Also going for more of a brick style ups such as 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSPWR1515338/Eaton-3S-850VA--510W-Standby-Powerboard-Desktop-UP

 

Will eliminate the noise aspect. 

 

As far as longevity goes an ONT wont use much power but UPS are not really designed for long term, they are more for short term outages. You shouldnt expect more than a few hours to power ONT and router. 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 