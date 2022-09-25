I am a router junkie. 🙃

I use an assortment of Synology, Ubiquiti, and MikroTik routers, on a Voyager 300/100 fibre connection (PPPoE, VLAN 10).

Testing with the Ookla app via ethernet, all of these give maxed-out (300+/100+) speed tests EXCEPT for the MikroTik hEX PoE, which only gives 150+ downstream and 100 upstream speeds.

My other two MikroTik routers - Hex S and hAP ac2 - both give full speeds, using the same router settings.

The hEX PoE has a single-core processor; the Hex S has a two-core processor; the hAP ac2 has a four-core processor. Is this relevant?

All three are using the latest RouterOS firmware.

Settings are as in Michael Murphy's setup guide.

Is PPPoE + NAT + VLAN too much for a single-core CPU?

Is the hEX PoE just old and slow, like me, or can you suggest any tweaks to the settings? 😶