#300695 28-Sep-2022 15:05
Hi everyone,

 

I'm looking for help with setting up a portable high-speed wifi system for a photography business.

 

Background info

 

I work for a small photography business in the middle of an operations overhaul. Lately, we have been discussing ways in which we can improve our current service turnaround times. Specifically, the time it takes from carrying out a photoshoot on the field to sending those raw images to our post-production team in the office.

 

What are we hoping to achieve?

 

We are planning to automate the above described workflow into a zero-touch, full automation consisting of 2 parts.

 

Part 1: Camera to PC. As a photograph is captured, it will be uploaded to the PC the photographer is carrying in his backpack wire a cable for maximum speed.

 

Part 2: Auto-uploading from PC to cloud for our post-production team to start editing straightaway. This is where we want to have a custom setup to utilize the concept of wifi bonding using a cellular multiplexer.

 

Now, this is all new to me and the little I have described above is what I gathered from my research. While I was searching for possible solutions, I came across an article posted by a team at NYTIMES, who created a custom set up to help their journalists send raw images from ground to their studio at high speeds. Their article specifically mentions:

 

The system fits together a computer, a cellular router for internet connectivity and a cellular multiplexer, which can send data across several cell networks at once. The multiplexer can also combine the throughput power of multiple internet connections, like wifi, ethernet, 3G and 4G.

 

As the photo thumbnails are transmitted live to the newsroom, photo editors in New York are able to review the thumbnail feed and selectively download high-resolution JPEG versions for publication.

 

Here's a link to that article: https://open.nytimes.com/were-helping-times-photojournalists-deliver-images-to-the-world-faster-2d04dea5acd0 

 

 

 

This is pretty much the same thing we are trying to achieve, except, we don't have a team of experts at our disposal to help set this up and we are not sure where to get started.

 

Would anyone with the knowledge be able to advise of where I should look to take this forward? Is there any off the shelf solution in New Zealand we can use, or if this needs to be set up from scratch, what would that process entail?

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

JD

  #2974270 28-Sep-2022 15:33
The Multiplexer sounds expensive and complicated. I suppose it would be handy if they are operating in an area where there isn't coverage with one (or more) providers.

 

The Mobile router bit is pretty easy (apart from keeping it powered - could it be run from their cars?)

  #2974271 28-Sep-2022 15:34
Point one, sounds expensive...

 

Point two even the NYTimes doesn't appear to be doing what you are talking about 

 

They talk about "selectively download high-resolution JPEG versions for publication."

 

You are talking about pushing everything to the cloud as the first step....

 

Dual cellular modems do exist, but they are  generally for fail over rather than load balancing, 

 

But the first question you probably need to explain is what are the data requirements,  how many GB would you expect to be uploaded, how long does it take now, how long could you do it with a single network and how much money are you prepared to spend to make it quicker.  

 

 

 

 

  #2974297 28-Sep-2022 15:59
wellygary:

 

Point two even the NYTimes doesn't appear to be doing what you are talking about 

 

They talk about "selectively download high-resolution JPEG versions for publication."

 

 

The article mentions that was a first step, before moving to uploading all images in RAW format.

 

Either way, times have moved on since that device was conjured up in 2018. What volume of data, how often, where geographically etc. would be useful info to have. NZ is very different to New York with coverage.

 

Could this be done with a phone/tablet as the intermediary instead?

