Hi all

As a learning exercise and a bit of fun, I'm trying to get a 10gig ethernet connection to my windows 11 desktop.

I have the infrastructure all sorted, with LC terminated multimode fiber, and a switch with SFP+ ports (the UniFi 8-port aggregation switch), however I need an SFP+ network card to actually take the module in the PC.

Any recommendations? Preferably one that will take the UniFi SPF+ module too (I have read there may be compatibility weirdness occasionally).