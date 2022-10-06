Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Using different DNS servers per SSID
rscole86

4569 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#300819 6-Oct-2022 14:40
Send private message quote this post

I would like to be able to use different DNS servers and thought the easiest way to switch would be to change SSIDs.

 

I want a high WAF way to utilise different DNS servers that could? be as simple as changing SSID.

 

  • SSID_1 that uses piholes
  • SSID_2 isolated and using ISP DNS, eg work wifi or guest wifi
  • SSID_3 using custom DNS servers

Bonus is if SSID_3 connected devices can still be Chromecast to/from. Ideally SSID_2 would be unable to.

 

 

 

I have an Edgerouter 4, a TP-link switch TL-SG1016PE and a GWN7610 AP x2.

 

I currently have eth1 serving all devices, wired and wireless, and two piholes for DNS. The router does the DHCP and some basic blocking of some ethernet devices.

 

 

 

The only way I think I could get it to work would be to put the AP on eth2, disable DHCP on the router, and get the AP to assign DHCP. I assume I would need some static routes for the piholes on eth1, from eth2? The problem I see here is that I would have to daisy chain the AP's to get them on eth2 (no spare swtich) and need power to the second device (unsightly and may not be possible).

 

I would still want all devices on SSID_1 and 3 to ideally see eth1 devices and Chromecasting to work. 

 

To get this to work am I needing to look into VLAN tagging?

 

Any guidance apprecriated.

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11081 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978326 6-Oct-2022 14:55
Send private message quote this post

VLAN Tagging would be what you'll do.

 

I personally have multiple VLAN's. With your Edgerouter you'd make multiple VLAN networks each with their own DHCP pool (it has been years since I've touched an Edgerouter though) On your Grandstream you'll tag this:

 

 

As you've got a smart switch you may need to either create "trunk ports" or allow the VLAN's over to your configured ports (router + access points). You can also tag ports to force them onto a particular VLAN.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
shim99
53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2978350 6-Oct-2022 16:44
Send private message quote this post

https://blog.gruby.com/2015/07/05/setting-up-a-guest-network-with-the-edgerouter-lite/

I used this blog to do something very similar.

openmedia
2824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2978356 6-Oct-2022 17:14
Send private message quote this post

I have freshtomato running on my firewall with multiple VLANs. Each VLAN can have its own DHCP and DNS.

 

Then each SSID is allocated to a different VLAN on my Aruba APs.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



Earbanean
630 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978555 7-Oct-2022 12:19
Send private message quote this post

I do almost exactly what you're after.  I VLAN tag our tenants' network on Cambium WAPs, then set up separate DHCP and DNS server on an Edgerouter Lite.  In this case, the DNS server is ISP.  For everything else I use a Smart DNS service proving geo-unblocking.  I also implement firewall rules on the ERL to separate the tenant network from everything else.  It all seems to work well.  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 