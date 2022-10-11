Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Huawei DN8245x6-10 port fowarding issues (vodafone)
Daynger

316 posts

Ultimate Geek


#300885 11-Oct-2022 18:26
HI Brainiacs, 

 

This normally isnt an issue for me when setting up stuff, but im bleeding my life into setting up an IP module for an alarm system for a customer.

 

Usually we dont need to touch the router at all and the IP module just blasts out into the world like there is nothing there, but on this one site its killing me.

 

I have done quite a bit of port fowarding with setting up CCTV systems though, im not great at it but not a complete noob.

 

 

 

DSC TL280 IP module, runs via a cable i ran through to a little 5port network switch, then back to a server rack with a bigger network switch, then through to the router, the aforementioned shvtbox Huawei, then on to the ONT and out into the world.

 

No firewalls.

 

 

 

I can plug my laptop in at the IP module and get internet just fine, ping the router everything.

 

I can plug my laptop in at the router and can ping the IP module, just fine.

 

 

 

They had an earlier version Huawei router which vodafone has now swapped out for the new one, they need this one as they have two voip lines through it and their IT guy is a bit, um, average.

 

On both routers i tried port triggering and port fowarding the ports i have been told by DSC i need to open but nothing seems to stick, with the port programming done i use an online port checker and everything still tests as closed.

 

I have tried with the huawei firewall off/on, the new router doesnt do a DMZ so cant try that.

 

 

 

I need a range of ports open for monitoring and a single port for an app.

 

 

 

Any tips are welcome.

 

 

 

Thanks

Spyware
3060 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2980735 11-Oct-2022 18:40
Nice if you could provide the port numbers.




nztim
2412 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2980745 11-Oct-2022 19:50
Never port forward to Cameras Use A VPN or Cloud Cameras




