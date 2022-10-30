Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help - New house ethernet
ventolin

109 posts

Master Geek


#302116 30-Oct-2022 15:00
Hey team

 

 

 

Recently moved into a newly built house. I had agreed with the electricians that they would run cat6 eth through the house and leave it in the garage for me to deal with which is fine.

 

I've now started the process of patching the cables but realised I have no idea if they have terminated the wall ports using T568A or T568B. I've taken a wallport off and can honestly not tell and it's not labelled.

 

 

 

Aside from asking them (I would like to sort today if possible), how can I tell what they've used? 

 

 

 

I've patched one using T568A and it's not working which would logically lead me to T568B however it could also be a combination of the patch leads from the wall to the device as I assume these also need to match?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

Dynamic
3423 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989669 30-Oct-2022 15:06
Patching is simply plugging cables into a patch panel.  Terminating is punching the individual wires down into the block on the back of a connector that a patch cable plugs into.  I get the imrpession you are talking about you terminating at least one end of the cables.

 

Do you have a cable tester?

 

Can you upload a photo of one of the sparky's terminations?  The colour coding should tell us.

 

If the sparky has terminated both ends for you and you are just plugging in a patch cable, it does not matter if the sparky has terminated both ends in A or B, as long as both are terminated using the same scheme.  in-wall cable terminated as the B scheme and a machine-made patch cable bought from a retail store that was made using the A scheme will work perfectly well together.




ventolin

109 posts

Master Geek


  #2989670 30-Oct-2022 15:13
Yep you're probably right re terminology. Not my game.

They've done the wallports and I'm doing the other end.

coffeebaron
5957 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989671 30-Oct-2022 15:20
Terminate the first cable using T568A, then run you cable tester at each end. If it checks out correct, then you know your answer, else try again with B.

 

 




ventolin

109 posts

Master Geek


  #2989672 30-Oct-2022 15:29
Unfortunately I do not have a cable tester. I don't think any electricla wholesalers would be open today and I doubt bunnings sell them

pipe60
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2989675 30-Oct-2022 15:35
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/antsig-network-test-tool_p0322366?store=9474&gclid=Cj0KCQjwnvOaBhDTARIsAJf8eVNRLboEVUrRTjc0RWrhV_W3IJ2dmqy9-pyVnPcBGohSPttk0DsZvaUaAo6CEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

coffeebaron
5957 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989676 30-Oct-2022 15:35
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/antsig-network-test-tool_p0322366 

 

 




ventolin

109 posts

Master Geek


  #2989677 30-Oct-2022 15:37
I'm an idiot, I searched ethernet and it returned nothing.

 

 

 

You're a legend, will head out now.



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989679 30-Oct-2022 15:53
ventolin:

 

Yep you're probably right re terminology. Not my game.

They've done the wallports and I'm doing the other end.

 

 

Good grief... did they leave any sheath on at all?... and they did it without a tool... you can tell because the ends have been cut off after termination. 




Matthew

wellygary
6849 posts

Uber Geek


  #2989680 30-Oct-2022 16:01
mdooher:

Good grief... did they leave any sheath on at all?... and they did it without a tool... you can tell because the ends have been cut off after termination. 



The boss said “just do it like the phone wiring “

cyril7
8801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2989681 30-Oct-2022 16:02
Hi, as mentioned above, who unsheathed all the cable, if you want it to perform, do not do that. You can also see that the twist has been released, again if you want it to perform DO NOT DO THAT, its very clear on all pairs.

 

Cyril

 

Edit, terminations should look something more akin to below, anything less will not pass muster, I have shown both an RJ45 socket and a joint as examples.

 

ventolin

109 posts

Master Geek


  #2989683 30-Oct-2022 16:05
I'll let the sparkys know

Mehrts
599 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2989685 30-Oct-2022 16:19
Classic sparky networking job right there.

FYI, the outer sheath is only supposed to be trimmed to the minimum distance, and the individual wires are punched down and the excess is cut in one motion of using the correct punch-down tool.

Since there's plenty of excess wire hanging out from the terminals, I'd be wondering if a punch-down tool was used at all. If not, then there's a high chance of termination contact failure.

Here's how a correctly terminated connection looks like:
(please note the colour order may vary depending on specific brand/type used)

