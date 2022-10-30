Hey team

Recently moved into a newly built house. I had agreed with the electricians that they would run cat6 eth through the house and leave it in the garage for me to deal with which is fine.

I've now started the process of patching the cables but realised I have no idea if they have terminated the wall ports using T568A or T568B. I've taken a wallport off and can honestly not tell and it's not labelled.

Aside from asking them (I would like to sort today if possible), how can I tell what they've used?

I've patched one using T568A and it's not working which would logically lead me to T568B however it could also be a combination of the patch leads from the wall to the device as I assume these also need to match?

Thanks in advance.