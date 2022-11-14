New one for me today. Had to move some PCs around the house and was puzzled by the very poor wifi performance of one particular machine. There is a Wifi access point ~10m away from this machine, and literally visible but through a couple of windows (PC in the house, AP in the garage). Hardly scientific testing (using speed test on my phone and wandering about) but the wifi performance seems noticeably worse inside the house behind double glazed, low-e (i.e. metal tinted) windows than right outside the same window.

Casual googling suggests there might be something to this, but just wondering if anyone more technically inclined has seen similar/has a definitive answer.

PS. I will install ethernet/another AP to fix properly, really just wondering about the current wifi situation out of interest.