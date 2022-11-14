Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Wifi through low-e glass

mdf

mdf

3137 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302317 14-Nov-2022 17:25
Send private message

New one for me today. Had to move some PCs around the house and was puzzled by the very poor wifi performance of one particular machine. There is a Wifi access point ~10m away from this machine, and literally visible but through a couple of windows (PC in the house, AP in the garage). Hardly scientific testing (using speed test on my phone and wandering about) but the wifi performance seems noticeably worse inside the house behind double glazed, low-e (i.e. metal tinted) windows than right outside the same window.

 

Casual googling suggests there might be something to this, but just wondering if anyone more technically inclined has seen similar/has a definitive answer.

 

PS. I will install ethernet/another AP to fix properly, really just wondering about the current wifi situation out of interest.

Create new topic

mdf

mdf

3137 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2996092 14-Nov-2022 17:32
Send private message quote this post

 

versus

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 