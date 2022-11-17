Stumbled upon a strange issue with devices with Intel LAN not working well when IPv6 is enabled.
Have confirmed this on a NUC as well as a new Laptop (both with intel adaptors). Devices with realtek or unknown (eg USB C Docks) seem to be unaffected.
Symptoms:
- websites fail to load or are excruciatingly slow
- file download speeds tank and often fail
Interestingly, WiFi (intel adaptors included) seems to be unaffected. Wifi is via UAP6lite.
I have tried uninstalling drivers, installing latest drivers via the intel support utilities and toggling a few things in the adaptor settings area that make sense to me - afraid to touch the rest!
ISP is Vodafone.
Setting in unifi - internet:
- IPv6 is set to DHCPv6
- Prefix Delegation of 56
Settings in unifi for LAN:
- IPv6 type is Prefix Delegation
- IPv6 Prefix ID is 1
- IPv6 Prefix Delegation Interface: WAN
- Router Advertisement: Enabled
- RA Priority High
- RA Valid Lifetime: 86400
- RA Preferred Lifetime: 14400
- DHCv6/RDNSS control: Auto
Is there anything worth trying to get this working ok (aside from forgetting about IPv6!)?