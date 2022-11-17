Stumbled upon a strange issue with devices with Intel LAN not working well when IPv6 is enabled.

 

Have confirmed this on a NUC as well as a new Laptop (both with intel adaptors). Devices with realtek or unknown (eg USB C Docks) seem to be unaffected.

 

Symptoms:

 

  • websites fail to load or are excruciatingly slow
  • file download speeds tank and often fail

Interestingly, WiFi (intel adaptors included) seems to be unaffected. Wifi is via UAP6lite.

 

I have tried uninstalling drivers, installing latest drivers via the intel support utilities and toggling a few things in the adaptor settings area that make sense to me - afraid to touch the rest!

 

ISP is Vodafone.

 

Setting in unifi - internet:

 

  • IPv6 is set to DHCPv6
  • Prefix Delegation of 56

Settings in unifi for LAN:

 

  • IPv6 type is Prefix Delegation
  • IPv6 Prefix ID is 1
  • IPv6 Prefix Delegation Interface: WAN
  • Router Advertisement: Enabled
  • RA Priority High
  • RA Valid Lifetime: 86400
  • RA Preferred Lifetime: 14400
  • DHCv6/RDNSS control: Auto

Is there anything worth trying to get this working ok (aside from forgetting about IPv6!)?