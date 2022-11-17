Stumbled upon a strange issue with devices with Intel LAN not working well when IPv6 is enabled.

Have confirmed this on a NUC as well as a new Laptop (both with intel adaptors). Devices with realtek or unknown (eg USB C Docks) seem to be unaffected.

Symptoms:

websites fail to load or are excruciatingly slow

file download speeds tank and often fail

Interestingly, WiFi (intel adaptors included) seems to be unaffected. Wifi is via UAP6lite.

I have tried uninstalling drivers, installing latest drivers via the intel support utilities and toggling a few things in the adaptor settings area that make sense to me - afraid to touch the rest!

ISP is Vodafone.

Setting in unifi - internet:

IPv6 is set to DHCPv6

Prefix Delegation of 56

Settings in unifi for LAN:

IPv6 type is Prefix Delegation

IPv6 Prefix ID is 1

IPv6 Prefix Delegation Interface: WAN

Router Advertisement: Enabled

RA Priority High

RA Valid Lifetime: 86400

RA Preferred Lifetime: 14400

DHCv6/RDNSS control: Auto

Is there anything worth trying to get this working ok (aside from forgetting about IPv6!)?