Hi, searching for outdoor AP, so far I keen for this one https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETINN1028/IGNITENET-SP-W2-AC1200-Spark-IndoorOutdoor-Wave-2
any one have experience with it? Thanks
For that price you'd struggle to go wrong. Check GoWiFi too, they may even have it cheaper.
Bear in mind you'll probably need a PoE injector for it too, if you don't currently have a 802.3af PoE switch.