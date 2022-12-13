Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Suggestion with outdoor access point, how about this one?
01EG

571 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302707 13-Dec-2022 14:11
Hi, searching for outdoor AP, so far I keen for this one https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETINN1028/IGNITENET-SP-W2-AC1200-Spark-IndoorOutdoor-Wave-2

 

any one have experience with it? Thanks

wratterus
1596 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009490 13-Dec-2022 14:26
For that price you'd struggle to go wrong. Check GoWiFi too, they may even have it cheaper. 

 

Bear in mind you'll probably need a PoE injector for it too, if you don't currently have a 802.3af PoE switch. 

