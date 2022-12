We use Starlink. Connected to that by Ethernet are 3 Grandstream Wi-Fi APs.



Using the Grandstream network my iPhone is sometimes refusing to open sites at all and sometimes does so after lengthy delay. If I switch to cellular the sites open fine.



The Internet connection speed is more than sufficient. Grandstream firmware is up to date.



There’s one Ethernet switch unit in the mix.



Any suggestions? I’m no network engineer, so I rebooted the Starlink unit and that’s it so far.