Is it just me, or are these hard to source? I purchased a second hand US-24 switch which had no rack mount brackets and I haven't been able to find anything suitable to fit or even genuine ones. Has anyone got any insight or sourced these before?
Looks like something like https://www.amazon.com/PhyinLan-Universal-Adjustable-ProCurve-OfficeConnect/dp/B0B6TM1LC1 should work?
Yeah, I'd see some similar ones on Amazon, but was hoping to get something locally to avoid the shipping wait.