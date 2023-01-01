Whaleudder

I would like to plug an external usb drive into my Spark Smart Modem 3 and be able to access it as a shared folder on the network. I have gone into the router settings and set it to allow sharing and have it so anybody on the network can access the drive. The problem is I’m not sure what the address for the network share is and I can’t find any documentation that explains how to access a USB drive over the network using the share feature.



Is anybody able to shed some light on this? I would rather not spend money on a NAS when the router (allegedly) has this feature. Thank you.