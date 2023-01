Long time lurker 1st time caller!Decided to remove the HG695 and go direct into the X20 from the ONTI’m on 2degrees, so PPPoe, V lan 10 etc but so far red light, even after waiting 15 minutes, rebootsUser name is correct, are 2degrees connections also needing password? ( I have it in there but my thoughts maybe it’s wrong? On hold to check but I don’t think I’m missing anything?)Slightly stumped at the moment