Problem with fibre connection at home
#302933 4-Jan-2023 20:12
I'm having intermittent internet issues with my fibre connection at home. The devices remain connected to the router but there is "no internet". If I wait a while (1-2 minutes) then it usually fixes itself. Sometimes it may require my router to be reset. I can usually access my router's UI which confirms no internet. It happens often enough to be a nuisance and affects both devices on wifi and attached to the router via ethernet cable. 

 

My fibre line comes through the house through the roof space and a few years ago this had to be replaced as rodents had chewed through the fibre cable. My understanding however is that optical fibre is either all or nothing so my symptoms suggest this isn't the problem.

 

 

 

I'm thinking either it's my ISP or my router but don't want to go and change either unless I'm sure what the problem is.

 

 

 

My configuration:

 

ISP: My Republic

 

Router: TPLink Archer C2300

 

 

 

Thoughts?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

tdgeek
  #3017031 4-Jan-2023 20:23
Id try another router, easier isolation test (if you can access one) If another, factory reset router, and set to the ISP credentials is the same call your RSP to get the fibre provider onto it

MadEngineer
  #3017034 4-Jan-2023 20:30
How intermittent is it? Is it occurring frequently enough that you could run a perpetual ping with the -t option from a wired device to catch it occurring?

 

When it occurs are the lights on your ONT changing?




Jase2985
  #3017038 4-Jan-2023 20:40
what do the logs in the router show?

 

your isp should be back to check for disconnections.



St1ick
  #3017056 4-Jan-2023 21:39
Jase2985:

your isp should be back to check for disconnections.


It's MyRepublic, you never know

