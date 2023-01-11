I've been meaning to set up an IoT VLAN for some time, and with all the bad weather, I probably have time now. I've already set up a guest Wifi VLAN with appropriate firewall rules etc, using an Edgerouter Lite and Cambium e400/e410 WAPs (tagging through SSIDs). I plan to do similar for the IoT VLAN, except also add wired ethernet devices, by tagging on our Netgear managed switch.
So the question I have is, which devices should/shouldn't go on the new IoT VLAN? Here are my first thoughts:
- Main VLAN: PC, laptops, phones.
- IoT VLAN: Ring doorbell and 2 x chimes, Escea gas fireplace, TP-Link Tapo smart switch.
- Not sure: 4 x Sonos speakers, 3 x Amazon Echo Dots, Apple TV.