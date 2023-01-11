Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)What Devices do I put on an IoT VLAN
Earbanean

658 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303029 11-Jan-2023 13:50
Send private message quote this post

I've been meaning to set up an IoT VLAN for some time, and with all the bad weather, I probably have time now.  I've already set up a guest Wifi VLAN with appropriate firewall rules etc, using an Edgerouter Lite and Cambium e400/e410 WAPs (tagging through SSIDs).  I plan to do similar for the IoT VLAN, except also add wired ethernet devices, by tagging on our Netgear managed switch.

 

So the question I have is, which devices should/shouldn't go on the new IoT VLAN? Here are my first thoughts:

 

- Main VLAN: PC, laptops, phones.

 

- IoT VLAN:  Ring doorbell and 2 x chimes, Escea gas fireplace, TP-Link Tapo smart switch.

 

- Not sure: 4 x Sonos speakers, 3 x Amazon Echo Dots, Apple TV.

Create new topic
cyril7
8844 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3020049 11-Jan-2023 13:59
Send private message quote this post

Hi, not sure what you are trying to achieve, purhaps some security from vunrabliities in IOT devices? personally I would not bother.

 

As for your last "Not Sure" vlan, I would not do that, you will create a lot of grief for yourself, unless you have an Avahi proxy on the network any chance of mDNS allowing airplay/chromecast to work will break.

 

Cyril

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Earbanean

658 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3020064 11-Jan-2023 14:13
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi, not sure what you are trying to achieve, purhaps some security from vunrabliities in IOT devices? personally I would not bother.

 

As for your last "Not Sure" vlan, I would not do that, you will create a lot of grief for yourself, unless you have an Avahi proxy on the network any chance of mDNS allowing airplay/chromecast to work will break.

 

Cyril

 

 

Sorry, I wasn't clear.  I'm not intending to create a 'Not Sure' VLAN.  I was just saying that I wasn't sure whether those devices would be on the Main VLAN or the IoT VLAN.  I was thinking probably on the main VLAN.

cyril7
8844 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3020072 11-Jan-2023 14:29
Send private message quote this post

Hi, yes if you do create an IOT vlan, then leave your AV devices on the same network as your mobile/tablet devices or lots will break, unless you go all out and build an Avahi proxy, which in a domestic setting is a bit OTT

 

Cyril



richms
25698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3020149 11-Jan-2023 15:09
Send private message quote this post

I have all the cloud connected tuya, ewelink and some other app I forget smart bulbs on their own vlan that can see the internet but not the other networks. Just connect the phone to it when adding devices. It has a loooooooooon PSK since its a pain to change that.

 

I have a ssid for my smart speakers that is on the same vlan as my important stuff, but again, it has a much longer PSK since changing is a pain. This also has some of the chromecast/firetvs on it. SSID has to match for echos to be happy to group up it seems.

 

I have my one that I use for phones/laptops, and some of the other devices I have not moved yet. It has a shorter key as I often have to enter it into things so I periodically change it. Its well overdue for a change. Has some streaming devices connected to it because they were set up before the above SSID.

 

I have a third vlan for chinese IP cameras. It cannot see the internet, it can be seen from the other vlan with devices on it so I can see the cameras. I have a slightly more trustable NVR that I have on the main vlan that I have some cameras added to so that I can see them when not at home thru the NVR providers cloud and app.

 

My home assistant machine had had interfaces added on all vlans so it can directly see everything. So does my desktop PC so I can watch all cameras from it.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 