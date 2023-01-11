I have all the cloud connected tuya, ewelink and some other app I forget smart bulbs on their own vlan that can see the internet but not the other networks. Just connect the phone to it when adding devices. It has a loooooooooon PSK since its a pain to change that.

I have a ssid for my smart speakers that is on the same vlan as my important stuff, but again, it has a much longer PSK since changing is a pain. This also has some of the chromecast/firetvs on it. SSID has to match for echos to be happy to group up it seems.

I have my one that I use for phones/laptops, and some of the other devices I have not moved yet. It has a shorter key as I often have to enter it into things so I periodically change it. Its well overdue for a change. Has some streaming devices connected to it because they were set up before the above SSID.

I have a third vlan for chinese IP cameras. It cannot see the internet, it can be seen from the other vlan with devices on it so I can see the cameras. I have a slightly more trustable NVR that I have on the main vlan that I have some cameras added to so that I can see them when not at home thru the NVR providers cloud and app.

My home assistant machine had had interfaces added on all vlans so it can directly see everything. So does my desktop PC so I can watch all cameras from it.