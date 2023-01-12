James Bond

Hi team,

I'm with 2Degrees are currently running a Fritzbox 7560. I've just purchased a Unifi U6-LR which I'm planning to use as the main AP.

I understand I cannot use the Unifi directly on the ONT - the next step would be to get a wired router however I also need a switch.

Any recommendations?

Later the plan is to get a 6RU cabinet (if it's big enough) which will house the ONT, the switch/router, NVR (4 PoE cameras) and Synology 920+ NAS, subject to adequate ventilation.

I'm in a 1908 villa and absolutely no provisions have been made for these things, but we are doing renos and it's a suitable time to do it. Thanks.