James Bond

Hi team,

 

I'm with 2Degrees are currently running a Fritzbox 7560. I've just purchased a Unifi U6-LR which I'm planning to use as the main AP.

 

I understand I cannot use the Unifi directly on the ONT - the next step would be to get a wired router however I also need a switch.

 

Any recommendations? 

 

Later the plan is to get a 6RU cabinet (if it's big enough) which will house the ONT, the switch/router, NVR (4 PoE cameras) and Synology 920+ NAS, subject to adequate ventilation. 

 

I'm in a 1908 villa and absolutely no provisions have been made for these things, but we are doing renos and it's a suitable time to do it. Thanks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sorry, confused me a bit... you've already got a Fritz which is a router and has switch built in - plug the unifi into it. Done.

 

For expansion beyond the switch ports on the Fritz, just get a 16/24 port switch to rackmount. No other router needed.

 

 




1908 Villa won't have dwangs in the walls, so running cables is easy.

unifi needs to connect to a router



xpd:

 

Sorry, confused me a bit... you've already got a Fritz which is a router and has switch built in - plug the unifi into it. Done.

 

For expansion beyond the switch ports on the Fritz, just get a 16/24 port switch to rackmount. No other router needed.

 

 

 

 

Yup... sorry I should have explained myself better - where I'm really going with this is, can I upgrade from the Fritzbox or is there no real benefit in terms of performance/security? 

