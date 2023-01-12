I’m trying to wire shark the network traffic from my nvr to capture the apple push notifications that go out to port 8888 (I think I could get the ip address as well)
So I have a raspberry pi attached to the nvr lan side (where the cameras are attached). I have tcpdump on that. But the capture only seems to pick up udp traffic and I can’t see anything other than that.
Any possible suggestions? I’m not sure if I have promiscuous mode on, or if I should be able to capture this traffic in this method.