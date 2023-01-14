Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Best option for wifi bridge?
ashtonaut

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303067 14-Jan-2023 12:24
Send private message quote this post

Parents' network currently configured as shown below. Two separate buildings sharing a single 300/100 fibre connection with a wired link between them. Building 1 has a Spark Smart Modem 3, Building 2 a SM1 with DHCP turned off. Main wifi and guest wifi networks running across both buildings. Works perfectly.

 

 

Alas, the wired link cannot stay. As such, I'm looking for recommendations for a 'wireless bridge' setup to replace the current ethernet link. So that the new configuration looks like this:

 

 

Considerations:

 

  • No, I really can't use wired ethernet. I wish I could.
  • The SM1 and SM3 are at opposite ends of their respective buildings, probably 50m apart.
  • I don't mind if Building 2 has internet speed less than 300mbps (say, if the new wireless link is limited to 100Mbps).
  • Devices A and B will sit inside their respective roof spaces (one roof coloursteel, the other corrugated aluminium) and won't have direct line of sight. It's not an option to mount them externally so that they do have line of sight. But they won't be far apart (less than 10m).
  • PoE for the new devices is preferred.
  • A seamless main and guest wifi network across both buildings needs to remain.
  • There is no issue with wifi coverage at the moment so the new devices don't need to provide general wifi coverage (if they do, that's fine, but it's not needed).
  • New devices need to be easy to install and set up (I'll be providing remote instructions), and require zero to very little admin or maintenance.
  • Need to retain the SM3 and SM1 in each building as there are various wired things hanging off each of them.
  • I want to do this as simply and cheaply as possible ($200-$300).

What should I use for new devices "A" and "B"?

 

     

  1. Mesh wifi products?
  2. Dedicated point to point wifi bridge setup?
  3. Something else?

 

I like the idea of a dedicated wireless connection, but the products I've seen are all focused on longer distance line of sight applications, and are expensive.

 

Thoughts and suggestions are welcome - thanks in advance!

Create new topic
Spyware
3114 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3021275 14-Jan-2023 12:55
Send private message quote this post

Maybe try 900 Mhz. The only experience I've had with wifi in steel boxes (always a bad idea) is 700 MHz cellular, works in some cases but latency is typically terrible and throughput poor. This situation is even worse and to expect an easy solution that isn't pretested in situ is unrealistic.

 

EDIT: Simple and cheap is an Ethernet cable.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
cyril7
8847 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3021284 14-Jan-2023 13:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi is there a phone line between them.

Putting wireless gear in a Faraday shield and expect it to faultlessly work is not a good plan. Why can it not be external.

Cyril

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 