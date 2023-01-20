Hi, I have 2degrees issued FritzBox, which is great but I'm looking to upgrade my router to WiFi 6. I've seen several Trustpower issued EERO 6 modems for sale pretty cheap 2nd hand but unused. I got one but am unable to get it working on 2degrees Fibre. The EERO knows it's a Trustpower one because the App adds "Provided by Trustpower" after registering the modem. I've followed the PPPoE instructions but can't get a connection. I wonder if there is anything in there blocking it from being used with other ISP. Is it possible that it's 'locked' to Trustpower?