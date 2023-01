I am currently researching upgrading our existing network to TP Link Deco X60 Wifi6 Whole home mesh system. (3 pack).

I would like to use all 3 as satellites linked to a Spark smart modem 3. Would there be any significant performance or any other issues in this approach as against using 1 mesh as the router connected to the ONT?

TP Link Deco mesh systems seem to have better reviews than the Netgear Orbi.

Thank you for your thoughts.

J