Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Repurposing phone lines to network
TZNZ

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303277 29-Jan-2023 14:37
Send private message quote this post

Hi, newbie here. Advice needed please on the subject of repurposing our phones to network. We're on fibre for the past year. 
House built 2005. Photo shows what is likely to be CAT5e cables (given the house age) but could be CAT5? 
From what I read it's also about the tightness of the twist. 
The sheath says UTP which means unshielded? Is this a security issue when sending sensitive data. 
Installation in hall cupboard seems to be spiderweb which will make things easier than daisy-chain? 

I've read that... "Cat5e was introduced around 2000 and served as an “enhanced” version of Cat5. It offered the same bandwidth (100 MHz) but was designed to reduce crosstalk and handle speeds up to 1,000 Mbps, making it the first Cat standard capable of supporting Gigabit Ethernet..."

Tomorrow a friend is coming over to use a multimeter to see which cables run between the office (location of the modem/ONT) and living room where the smart TV is. The TV Wifi module is becoming unreliable and hardwiring would be desirable. 
Haven't checked out which jacks /faceplates I'll need or how to wire them will need a Switch in the hall cupboard. 

Any and all advice welcome. Thanks 

Create new topic
cyril7
8861 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3028889 29-Jan-2023 14:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi, that definitely looks like 5e rather than 6 as none of the ends show the remnant of the spine used in Cat6. The cable should state somewhere on it that it was 5e or 5, regardless in 2005 cat5 would not have been available, only cat5e. That all said Cat5 will do GigE without issues in 99% of situations the key details is the cable length if any run is under 70m and Cat5 then there is a 100% certainty it will pass GigE.

 

Edit: any questions re how to wire them, then ask away, you will need a 110 tool, or a plastic tool is fine if you doing just a few outlets.

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/custom-telephone-socket-wiring-tool-white/p/106736

 

The following Cat6 mechanisam is readily available at Mitre10 and is a keystone type with a Amdex clip if you want to fit it to HPM faceplates

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/goldair-rj45-wall-plate-network-socket-single-white/p/247770

 

 

 

 

 

Cyril

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
TZNZ

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3028891 29-Jan-2023 14:50
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, that's good to know what cable we're dealing with. 

 

The sheath has this printed on it (as far as I can read)

 

E137775-S (UL) CM 4PA. 24AWG UTP 75C — C (UL) CM….

 

 

cyril7
8861 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3028893 29-Jan-2023 14:54
Send private message quote this post

Hi, you should be wiring then in 567A format ie A layout not B, and they should be wired similar or as tidy and tight as the image shown below, the key is not to untwist the wires any more than required, if at all.

 

Note that each brand/make of connector may have a slight differnce in the wire layout, follow the colour banding as shown on the product you purchase, but using the A layout not B.

 

 

 

 

Cyril

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 