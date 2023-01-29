Hi, that definitely looks like 5e rather than 6 as none of the ends show the remnant of the spine used in Cat6. The cable should state somewhere on it that it was 5e or 5, regardless in 2005 cat5 would not have been available, only cat5e. That all said Cat5 will do GigE without issues in 99% of situations the key details is the cable length if any run is under 70m and Cat5 then there is a 100% certainty it will pass GigE.

Edit: any questions re how to wire them, then ask away, you will need a 110 tool, or a plastic tool is fine if you doing just a few outlets.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/custom-telephone-socket-wiring-tool-white/p/106736

The following Cat6 mechanisam is readily available at Mitre10 and is a keystone type with a Amdex clip if you want to fit it to HPM faceplates

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/goldair-rj45-wall-plate-network-socket-single-white/p/247770

