My IPv6 doesn't seem to be working. I have a std NF18 acv router that hasn't been fiddled with. It shows 3 WAN interfaces with IPv6 enabled.

My windows comps have IPv6 addresses but when I "ping -6 google.com" I get Destination unreachable.

I also used to get the green IPv6 'flag' when logged into Geekzone but not now.

No big deal as nothing I do needs IPv6 but it would be nice to get it right.

Anything I should be looking at?

TIA.