I'm trying to set up a Google Home Assistant speaker at a rest home. The network used by the residents has AP isolation enabled which means two devices cannot see each other on the same network. Unfortunately, the Google Home app on my android phone needs to communicate with the Google speaker on the network. I can use the Hotspot and Tethering functionality of my Galaxy Tab A 10.1. Wi-Fi Network-->tablet-->Google speaker. But I don't want to leave my tablet at the rest home. Does anyone know of a very cheap phone that can do Hotspot & Tethering over wi-fi (not mobile data)?

I was looking at the Vodafone Smart E10 but there's nothing I can find that details connection options for El-Cheapo phones.

ps. I was going to use my old router but I don't recall seeing any ethernet socket in my mother's room.