I want to relocate my patch panel/cabinet within my utility room to the opposite wall. There's structured cabling back to the patch panel, with around 20 runs. To relocate the panel I'd be looking to extend the existing cabling by around 3 metres.

 

It's very difficult/impossible to re-pull the runs and I'm fine with running surface mount trunking to the opposite wall where we'll relocate the cabinet. What are my best options for joining the cables? I might pay to have it done it or I might just do it myself, I haven't decided.

 

The house is solid concrete block with a hard packed floor so getting into walls involves chasing concrete - i.e. it isn't going to happen.

Is leaving the patch panel in place and running longer patch cables not an option?

Just thinking from a joint-minimalisation perspective, that's all.

No. It's a long narrow utility room and the reason to relocate is to clear the wall the patch panel/cabinet is on.

 

Some surface trunking is fine but if I leave the panel there it becomes a bit pointless plus will likely get damaged.

Hi a CP, (consolidation point) is the correct thing you need, normally made by using cat6 krone blocks.

