I want to relocate my patch panel/cabinet within my utility room to the opposite wall. There's structured cabling back to the patch panel, with around 20 runs. To relocate the panel I'd be looking to extend the existing cabling by around 3 metres.

It's very difficult/impossible to re-pull the runs and I'm fine with running surface mount trunking to the opposite wall where we'll relocate the cabinet. What are my best options for joining the cables? I might pay to have it done it or I might just do it myself, I haven't decided.

The house is solid concrete block with a hard packed floor so getting into walls involves chasing concrete - i.e. it isn't going to happen.