Slow Fibre Speed On Desktop
Oriphix

519 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303455 11-Feb-2023 17:32
Hi All,

Hoping someone can give me some insight into my issue. I am on Skinny Fibre max/max.

I have a desktop and Laptop at home. My issue is that I get very slow speed on the desktop as appose to the laptop. I am using speedtest.net as the bench mark for the tests.

When I plug my laptop via ethernet into the Edgerouter X I get the below speeds


When I plug my desktop via ethernet into the Edgerouter X I get this as the download speed
As you can see the download speed seems to be much lower but the upload speeds is about right.


Now if I run the CLI version of the speedtest I get this which matches the laptop speeds.


Things I have tried so far:
- Changed network cable
- I use Edge so tried Chrome and Firefox
- Disabled anti-virus
- Removed ethernet drivers from device manager
- Re-installed Windows 10

None of the above has helped sadly.

Does anyone know why would my browser show slower download between the two devices or anything else I can try?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11320 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035101 11-Feb-2023 18:30
Realtek Ethernet by any chance?

Try booting up in a live Linux distro. But my bet is it is the crappy TCP Scheduling that Windows has. Windows 11 I find is a little better at this.

 

Also run this in an administrator powershell window and reboot:

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75125 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035151 11-Feb-2023 18:48
Using the browser test or the Windows app? There is a difference in results, with app being better.




St1ick
212 posts

Master Geek


  #3035155 11-Feb-2023 19:12
freitasm: Using the browser test or the Windows app? There is a difference in results, with app being better.

Oriphix: Now if I run the CLI version of the speedtest I get this which matches the laptop speeds.




OP is trying to fix browser speeds



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75125 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035160 11-Feb-2023 19:28
It is worth mentioning that browser speed tests are limited. If the CLI shows max speed, then nothing on the system itself. The app may just confirm that.




Oriphix

519 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3035165 11-Feb-2023 19:53
michaelmurfy:

Realtek Ethernet by any chance?



Yes thats correct its Realtek Ethernet


I downloaded ubuntu iso and did a live test and the speeds are good, so the issue maybe related to windows and drivers?


freitasm: It is worth mentioning that browser speed tests are limited. If the CLI shows max speed, then nothing on the system itself. The app may just confirm that.

I didn't actually think there was a difference between the app and broswer. To be fair I should have tested that as well since the CLI was different.
You are correct the speeds once again is great with the app. So i wonder why its only affecting my browser and does it affect browsing / streaming ?

Jase2985
11985 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035176 11-Feb-2023 20:17
you dont really have an issue here, browsers have an inherent overhead which you are seeing, both CLI and App show your connection is fine.

 

apart from the speedtest results are you seeing any other slowdowns in the browser?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75125 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035178 11-Feb-2023 20:30
Your connection is fine, the desktop is fine. It's just the browser.




